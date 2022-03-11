Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.56 and last traded at $5.48. Approximately 8,760 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,393,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.
ADGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Adagio Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.87.
Adagio Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADGI)
Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.
