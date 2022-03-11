ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 228,500 shares, a growth of 172.0% from the February 13th total of 84,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 296,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

AEY opened at $1.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $2.94.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 27th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.73 million during the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 87.68%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ADDvantage Technologies Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares during the last quarter. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ADDvantage Technologies Group

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc engages in the provision of a line of electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunications industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides wireless infrastructure services including the installation, modification, and upgrading of equipment on communication towers and small cell sites for wireless carriers, national integrators, tower owners, and major equipment manufacturers.

