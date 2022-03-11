Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Short Interest Update

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, an increase of 184.5% from the February 13th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of AHEXY opened at $21.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Adecco Group has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $35.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.35.

Get Adecco Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AHEXY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Adecco Group from CHF 55 to CHF 50 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Adecco Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adecco Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised Adecco Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.