Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.26

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.26 and last traded at $11.58, with a volume of 10202 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.58.
AGRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Adecoagro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.
The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day moving average of $8.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
Adecoagro Company Profile (NYSE:AGRO)
Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adecoagro (AGRO)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.