Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.26

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.26 and last traded at $11.58, with a volume of 10202 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.58.

AGRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Adecoagro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day moving average of $8.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Adecoagro by 871.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Adecoagro in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Adecoagro in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Adecoagro in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro Company Profile (NYSE:AGRO)

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.