Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 567,544 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,082 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 1.3% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.12% of Adobe worth $321,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 857.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 53.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 112.5% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 119 shares of the software company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded down $15.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $423.20. 97,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,818,289. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $494.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $584.03. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $416.81 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $199.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.30.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,570 shares of company stock worth $11,624,618. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

