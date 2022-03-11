Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $685.00 to $600.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Adobe traded as low as $415.46 and last traded at $416.22, with a volume of 153957 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $438.95.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 20th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $670.30.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,624,618. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,279,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,093 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Adobe by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,086,911,000 after buying an additional 643,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,597,416 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,863,475,000 after buying an additional 211,062 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after buying an additional 267,038 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,760,780 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,892,316,000 after acquiring an additional 121,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $196.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $494.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $584.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

