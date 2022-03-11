Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Reliant Investment Management LLC

Reliant Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,040 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 3.2% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 420,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,481,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 279,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,798,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.8% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $10,549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $8,148,503.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 221,217 shares of company stock valued at $27,800,106. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMD traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.29. 87,531,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,551,469. The company has a market cap of $125.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.85. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.72.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $159.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.36.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

