Advanced Oncotherapy (LON:AVO) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $35.00

Advanced Oncotherapy plc (LON:AVO – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 35 ($0.46) and traded as low as GBX 26 ($0.34). Advanced Oncotherapy shares last traded at GBX 26 ($0.34), with a volume of 16,584 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.92, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of £118.36 million and a PE ratio of -2.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 31.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 35.

In related news, insider Enrico Cipro Vanni purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £26,000 ($34,067.09).

Advanced Oncotherapy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, assembling, selling, and maintaining proton-based radiotherapy systems for treatment of cancer. It is developing Linac Image Guided Hadron Technology, a proton therapy system for treating cancer. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and the United States.

