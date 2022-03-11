Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Shares Gap Up to $6.01

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.01, but opened at $6.27. Advantage Solutions shares last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 2,152 shares.

ADV has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Advantage Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Advantage Solutions from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advantage Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.15.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Advantage Solutions had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 7.38%. Equities analysts expect that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dean Kaye sold 7,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $38,797.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tanya L. Domier sold 11,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $62,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,316 shares of company stock worth $824,778 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADV. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Advantage Solutions by 323.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 841,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after buying an additional 642,417 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,803,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Advantage Solutions by 1,765.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,473,000 after buying an additional 1,269,452 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Advantage Solutions by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after buying an additional 176,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Advantage Solutions by 1,901.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 198,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

