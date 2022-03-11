Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Shares Gap Up to $6.01

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.01, but opened at $6.27. Advantage Solutions shares last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 2,152 shares.
ADV has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Advantage Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Advantage Solutions from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advantage Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.
The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.15.
In related news, CFO Dean Kaye sold 7,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $38,797.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tanya L. Domier sold 11,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $62,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,316 shares of company stock worth $824,778 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADV. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Advantage Solutions by 323.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 841,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after buying an additional 642,417 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,803,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Advantage Solutions by 1,765.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,473,000 after buying an additional 1,269,452 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Advantage Solutions by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after buying an additional 176,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Advantage Solutions by 1,901.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 198,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.69% of the company’s stock.
About Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV)
Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.
