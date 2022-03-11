AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Stock Price Up 3.9%

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) rose 3.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $77.94 and last traded at $77.84. Approximately 52,833 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 751,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.92.

ACM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Argus boosted their price objective on AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AECOM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 53.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.22 and a 200-day moving average of $69.95.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. AECOM had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AECOM by 16.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 602,897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,176,000 after acquiring an additional 86,352 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM in the second quarter valued at $1,433,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in AECOM by 0.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the second quarter valued at about $665,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the second quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

About AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

