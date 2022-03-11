Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.23, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share.
NASDAQ AMTX traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $13.84. 14,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,073. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.36. The company has a market cap of $460.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of -0.20. Aemetis has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $27.44.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aemetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.
About Aemetis (Get Rating)
Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.
Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.