Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.23, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share.

NASDAQ AMTX traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $13.84. 14,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,073. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.36. The company has a market cap of $460.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of -0.20. Aemetis has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $27.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aemetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMTX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Aemetis by 2,069.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Aemetis during the 2nd quarter worth about $466,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Aemetis by 1,396.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 45,031 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Aemetis by 498.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 61,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Aemetis by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. 51.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

