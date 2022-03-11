Aeterna Zentaris’ (AEZS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Aeterna Zentaris (TSE:AEZS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$2.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 365.12% from the company’s current price.
Shares of TSE:AEZS traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,301. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 14.43, a current ratio of 15.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aeterna Zentaris has a 12-month low of C$0.38 and a 12-month high of C$2.18.
About Aeterna Zentaris
