Aeterna Zentaris’ (AEZS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Aeterna Zentaris (TSE:AEZS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$2.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 365.12% from the company’s current price.

Shares of TSE:AEZS traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,301. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 14.43, a current ratio of 15.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aeterna Zentaris has a 12-month low of C$0.38 and a 12-month high of C$2.18.

About Aeterna Zentaris

Aeterna Zentaris Inc is a specialty biopharmaceutical company commercializing and developing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. The Company’s lead product, macimorelin, is the first and only U.S. FDA and European Commission approved oral test indicated for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency (AGHD).

