AEW UK REIT (LON:AEWU) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $114.43

Shares of AEW UK REIT plc (LON:AEWU – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 114.43 ($1.50) and traded as low as GBX 111.20 ($1.46). AEW UK REIT shares last traded at GBX 111.60 ($1.46), with a volume of 274,976 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AEW UK REIT in a report on Monday, December 6th.

The firm has a market cap of £176.80 million and a P/E ratio of 4.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 114.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 110.36. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 1.75%. AEW UK REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

AEW UK REIT Company Profile (LON:AEWU)

AEW UK REIT plc (LSE: AEWU) aims to deliver an attractive total return to shareholders by investing predominantly in smaller commercial properties (typically less than Â£15 million), on shorter occupational leases in strong commercial locations across the United Kingdom. The Company was listed on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange on 12 May 2015, raising Â£100.5m.

