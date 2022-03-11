AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $37.36

Shares of AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 37.36 ($0.49) and traded as high as GBX 37.70 ($0.49). AFC Energy shares last traded at GBX 35.10 ($0.46), with a volume of 3,726,600 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 32.85, a quick ratio of 32.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of £257.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 37.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 48.16.

AFC Energy Company Profile (LON:AFC)

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of alkaline fuel cell systems for the generation of clean energy in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company offers HydroX-Cell(L), an alkaline fuel cell module; HydroX-Cell(S); and AlkaMem, an anion exchange membrane technology for alkaline water electrolysis, alkaline fuel cells, fuel synthesis, electrodialysis, desalination, acid remediation, salt water batteries, and REDOX flow batteries applications.

