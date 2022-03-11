AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AFCG traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.29. 375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,289. AFC Gamma has a 52 week low of $18.07 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.49.

Get AFC Gamma alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.40%. This is an increase from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AFC Gamma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AFC Gamma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AFC Gamma by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,624,000 after purchasing an additional 146,887 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 223.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 81,051 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 142.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 114,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 67,020 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,476,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 39,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

About AFC Gamma (Get Rating)

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.