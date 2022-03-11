Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) VP June P. Howard Sells 9,070 Shares

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) VP June P. Howard sold 9,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $550,458.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Aflac stock remained flat at $$59.96 during trading on Friday. 2,228,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,580,772. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $49.34 and a one year high of $66.97. The firm has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its stake in Aflac by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 20,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 6,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 5,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 33,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.9% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 65.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AFL shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.38.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

