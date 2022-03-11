African Gold Group (OTCMKTS:AGGFF) Trading 7.5% Higher

Shares of African Gold Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGFF – Get Rating) traded up 7.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 17,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11.
About African Gold Group (OTCMKTS:AGGFF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on African Gold Group (AGGFF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Receive News & Ratings for African Gold Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for African Gold Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.