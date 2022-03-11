African Gold Group (OTCMKTS:AGGFF) Trading 7.5% Higher

Shares of African Gold Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGFF – Get Rating) traded up 7.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 17,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11.

About African Gold Group (OTCMKTS:AGGFF)

African Gold Group, Inc is mineral exploration company that engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties. Its mineral project is the Kobada Gold Project, which is located in southern Mali. The company was founded by Michael A. J. Nikiforuk and Marco J.

