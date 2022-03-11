AG.L’s (AG) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

AG.L (LON:AG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AG. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of AG.L in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AG.L from GBX 500 ($6.55) to GBX 517 ($6.77) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 655 ($8.58) price objective on shares of AG.L in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 566.75 ($7.43).

First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver production in Mexico and is aggressively pursuing the development of its existing mineral property assets. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine.

