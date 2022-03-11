AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $177.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.08.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $131.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.27. AGCO has a 1 year low of $108.56 and a 1 year high of $158.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.82.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AGCO will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

In other AGCO news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $105,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $3,295,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 56.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

