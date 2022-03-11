ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Short Interest Update

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 375.0% from the February 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AGESY opened at $45.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.92. ageas SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $42.05 and a fifty-two week high of $67.11.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGESY. UBS Group decreased their price objective on ageas SA/NV from €45.70 ($49.67) to €44.50 ($48.37) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HSBC lowered ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ageas SA/NV from €58.00 ($63.04) to €59.00 ($64.13) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The Belgium segment offers life and non-life products to private individuals and small to medium enterprises under the name of AG insurance.

