Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) CEO Thomas J. Leonard Sells 30,000 Shares

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 30,000 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $541,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:AGTI traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.62. 134,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,398. Agiliti, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $26.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and a PE ratio of 92.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. Agiliti had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 15.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AGTI. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Agiliti from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Agiliti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agiliti from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Agiliti from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Agiliti from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGTI. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,531,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,170,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,267,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,909,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

