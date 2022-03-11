Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Raymond James

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 38.43% from the company’s previous close.

AGTI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agiliti from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Agiliti from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Agiliti from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agiliti currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.45.

Shares of NYSE AGTI opened at $18.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a PE ratio of 95.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.91 and a 200-day moving average of $20.62. Agiliti has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $26.36.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. Agiliti had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 2.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Agiliti will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Lee M. Neumann sold 35,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $707,020.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lee M. Neumann sold 10,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $193,710.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 190,577 shares of company stock valued at $3,649,485.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

