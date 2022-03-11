AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a decline of 69.4% from the February 13th total of 94,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 235,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGMH opened at $1.75 on Friday. AGM Group has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average is $6.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGMH. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AGM Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in AGM Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AGM Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in AGM Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 5.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGM Group Holdings, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The firm focuses on the delivery of trading platform solutions and financial technologies to brokers and institutional clients. Its activities include online trading platform application and computer program technical support and solution service.

