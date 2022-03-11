Agora (NASDAQ:API) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $9.50. 3,138 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,425,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.
API has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Agora from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Agora from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Agora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.83.
The stock has a market cap of $938.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.02.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in API. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Agora by 57.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,977,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,339,000 after buying an additional 1,444,165 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Agora by 158.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,903,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,066,000 after buying an additional 1,779,086 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agora by 27.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,561,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,291,000 after buying an additional 558,286 shares during the period. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Agora by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,484,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,275,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agora by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,990,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,264,000 after buying an additional 303,756 shares during the period. 57.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Agora Company Profile (NASDAQ:API)
Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.
