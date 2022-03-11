Agora (NASDAQ:API) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $9.50. 3,138 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,425,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

API has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Agora from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Agora from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Agora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.83.

The stock has a market cap of $938.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.02.

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Agora had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 43.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Agora, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in API. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Agora by 57.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,977,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,339,000 after buying an additional 1,444,165 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Agora by 158.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,903,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,066,000 after buying an additional 1,779,086 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agora by 27.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,561,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,291,000 after buying an additional 558,286 shares during the period. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Agora by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,484,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,275,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agora by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,990,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,264,000 after buying an additional 303,756 shares during the period. 57.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

