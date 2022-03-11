Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 70.5% from the February 13th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ACGBY stock opened at $8.99 on Friday. Agricultural Bank of China has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $10.48. The company has a market capitalization of $125.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.80.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Agricultural Bank of China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. Its deposit products include demand, call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, savings, foreign exchange time, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

