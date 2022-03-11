AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Trading Down 9.9%

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) fell 9.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.17 and last traded at $3.19. 30,497 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 461,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AiHuiShou International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.21.

AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.41. Equities analysts forecast that AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. will post -7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RERE. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of AiHuiShou International during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in AiHuiShou International in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in AiHuiShou International in the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in AiHuiShou International in the 3rd quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in AiHuiShou International in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,048,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

AiHuiShou International Company Profile (NYSE:RERE)

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

