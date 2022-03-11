Aion (AION) Achieves Market Capitalization of $40.48 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. Aion has a market cap of $40.48 million and approximately $4.72 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can now be bought for $0.0807 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,800.59 or 0.99986003 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00070877 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.43 or 0.00248499 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00012288 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.88 or 0.00136274 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.39 or 0.00261263 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001362 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004291 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00035139 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.