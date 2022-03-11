Air China (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF – Get Rating) were up 4.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.68 and last traded at $0.68. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Air China from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.71.
Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.
