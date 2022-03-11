Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Trading 3.7% Higher

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.52 and last traded at $37.24. 34,865 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,695,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.91.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.87 and its 200-day moving average is $42.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.40. Air Lease had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 6.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,940,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,686,000 after purchasing an additional 86,620 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,929,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,271,000 after buying an additional 30,837 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 8.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,435,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,644,000 after buying an additional 189,139 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Air Lease by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,440,000 after purchasing an additional 24,496 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,018,000. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

