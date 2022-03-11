Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lessened its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.6% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Heritage Way Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% during the third quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 25.0% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on APD. Wolfe Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.82.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $3.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $223.82. The stock had a trading volume of 16,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,662. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.85.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 61.29%.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

