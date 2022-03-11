Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ABNB. Barclays increased their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $151.80 on Friday. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $129.71 and a 12-month high of $215.49. The company has a market cap of $97.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.74 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.64.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($10.88) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $988,538.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.53, for a total transaction of $677,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 379,383 shares of company stock worth $62,303,976. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 32.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

