AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Director Purchases C$160,500.00 in Stock

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) Director Peter Grenville Schoch purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$32.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$160,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,799,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$154,050,371.70.

BOS traded up C$0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching C$32.40. 75,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,476. The stock has a market cap of C$874.57 million and a P/E ratio of 14.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$38.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$38.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.60. AirBoss of America Corp. has a 52 week low of C$23.16 and a 52 week high of C$47.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. AirBoss of America’s payout ratio is 13.67%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BOS. Pi Financial upped their price target on AirBoss of America from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities dropped their price target on AirBoss of America from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cormark lowered their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AirBoss of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.00.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

