Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.75.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Airbus from €150.00 ($163.04) to €165.00 ($179.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Airbus from €138.00 ($150.00) to €150.00 ($163.04) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Airbus from €120.00 ($130.43) to €135.00 ($146.74) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of EADSY opened at $27.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.97. Airbus has a twelve month low of $24.64 and a twelve month high of $35.00.

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

