AirSwap (AST) Market Capitalization Reaches $19.92 Million

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. AirSwap has a total market cap of $19.92 million and $442,808.00 worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AirSwap coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000342 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, AirSwap has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00033831 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00105493 BTC.

AirSwap Profile

AirSwap (AST) is a coin. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

AirSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AirSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

