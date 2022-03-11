Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Akzo Nobel from €109.00 ($118.48) to €113.00 ($122.83) in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Akzo Nobel from €115.00 ($125.00) to €120.00 ($130.43) in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akzo Nobel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

Shares of AKZOY opened at $27.69 on Friday. Akzo Nobel has a 52-week low of $25.45 and a 52-week high of $44.14. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.49). Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Akzo Nobel will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.