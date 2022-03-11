Alba Mineral Resources (LON:ALBA) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.20

Alba Mineral Resources plc (LON:ALBA – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.18 ($0.00). Alba Mineral Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.21 ($0.00), with a volume of 11,269,337 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.20.
About Alba Mineral Resources (LON:ALBA)
Further Reading
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Alba Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alba Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.