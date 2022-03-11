Aleph.im (ALEPH) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $426,663.00

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. During the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One Aleph.im coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000739 BTC on exchanges. Aleph.im has a market cap of $56.04 million and $426,663.00 worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aleph.im alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00034174 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00105229 BTC.

Aleph.im Profile

ALEPH is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 193,994,029 coins. Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im . The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im . The official website for Aleph.im is aleph.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

Buying and Selling Aleph.im

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aleph.im should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aleph.im using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aleph.im Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aleph.im and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.