Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.30

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$17.30 and traded as high as C$17.35. Algoma Central shares last traded at C$17.25, with a volume of 6,131 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$652.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$17.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.16.

About Algoma Central (TSE:ALC)

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates 12 self-unloading bulk carriers and 8 gearless bulk carriers; and owns and manages eight double-hull product tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

