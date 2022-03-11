Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.720-$0.770 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.760. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of AQN opened at $15.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.39. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1706 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 170.00%.

AQN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. CSFB set a $16.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.63.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,524,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,442,000 after buying an additional 42,596 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,977,000 after acquiring an additional 241,803 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,950,000 after purchasing an additional 330,894 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 258,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 43,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 167,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 11,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

