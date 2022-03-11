Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.89.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALHC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $9.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a PE ratio of -8.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.57. Alignment Healthcare has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $28.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $298.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.81 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. Alignment Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALHC. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Alignment Healthcare by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,469,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248,417 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alignment Healthcare by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,525,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,204 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Alignment Healthcare by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,586,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,369,000 after acquiring an additional 919,320 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Alignment Healthcare by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,305,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,358,000 after acquiring an additional 753,296 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

