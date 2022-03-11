Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($1.73) Per Share

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Allakos in a report released on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.73) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Allakos’ FY2022 earnings at ($6.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.66) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.74) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS.
Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.42).
Shares of NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $5.53 on Friday. Allakos has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $125.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.75.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Allakos during the first quarter valued at about $355,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Allakos by 66.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Allakos during the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Allakos by 62.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 18,878 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Allakos by 31.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 177,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,149,000 after acquiring an additional 42,141 shares during the period. 61.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Allakos (Get Rating)
Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.
