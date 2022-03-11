Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,674 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 136,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,262,000 after purchasing an additional 41,450 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 423.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 23,783 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ADS. Oppenheimer lowered Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliance Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.86.

ADS opened at $55.13 on Friday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a one year low of $53.30 and a one year high of $128.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($1.36). Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 43.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Data Systems declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase 200,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.24%.

Alliance Data Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. Its products and services include credit cards, loan financing, processing, and servicing, marketing, data and analytics, and digital offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.