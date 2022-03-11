Alliance Global Partners Trims Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Target Price to $3.00

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 498.80% from the company’s previous close.

GNLN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.15.

Shares of GNLN stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.24. Greenlane has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40.

In related news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $38,582.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,875 shares of company stock valued at $149,669. 83.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Greenlane during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Marathon Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Greenlane in the third quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

