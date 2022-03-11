Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.05

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.05 and last traded at $16.02, with a volume of 5330 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.61.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $473.47 million during the quarter. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 11.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.99%.

In other news, Director John H. Robinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $43,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 219.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,918,407 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,249,000 after buying an additional 1,317,347 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 445.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 800,064 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after buying an additional 653,483 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 142.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 881,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after buying an additional 517,300 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the third quarter worth $3,326,000. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 600,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,593,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. 17.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

