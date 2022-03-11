Allied Minds (LON:ALM) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.58

Shares of Allied Minds plc (LON:ALM – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 19.58 ($0.26) and traded as high as GBX 21.81 ($0.29). Allied Minds shares last traded at GBX 21.30 ($0.28), with a volume of 502,791 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 19.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 21.70. The stock has a market cap of £51.05 million and a P/E ratio of -1.84.
About Allied Minds (LON:ALM)
Further Reading
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Allied Minds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Minds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.