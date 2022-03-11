AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Director Sells $305,631.55 in Stock

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) Director David Hallal sold 40,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $305,631.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Hallal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AlloVir alerts:

On Monday, January 24th, David Hallal sold 17,100 shares of AlloVir stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $136,971.00.

Shares of ALVR traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $7.35. 186,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,910. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.23. AlloVir, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $31.37.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.21). As a group, equities analysts forecast that AlloVir, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALVR. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AlloVir in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of AlloVir from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AlloVir from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in AlloVir during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AlloVir by 350.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AlloVir during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in AlloVir by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in AlloVir by 67,388.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 12,130 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AlloVir (Get Rating)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.