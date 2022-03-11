AllSafe Market Capitalization Achieves $83,835.29 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. AllSafe has a total market cap of $83,835.29 and approximately $11.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

