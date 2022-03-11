Allstar Health Brands (OTCMKTS:ALST) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.01

Shares of Allstar Health Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALST – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. Allstar Health Brands shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 183,400 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.

About Allstar Health Brands (OTCMKTS:ALST)

AllStar Health Brands, Inc manufactures and distributes pharmaceutical and natural health products. It offers pain relief, nutritional supplements and vitamins & minerals products under the AllStar Health brand. The company was founded by Ronald W. Porter and Everett Sequeira on April 7, 1997 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

