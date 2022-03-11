Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Trading Up 2.6% This Week

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00001014 BTC on major exchanges. Alpaca Finance has a total market cap of $55.69 million and $7.22 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00045870 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000156 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,547.62 or 0.06565745 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,844.30 or 1.00109998 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00041406 BTC.

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

