Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR) CAO Roger Lee Nicholson Sells 16,152 Shares

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 16,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.49, for a total transaction of $1,930,002.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock traded down $3.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.73. 699,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,824. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.13. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $137.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.30.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The energy company reported $13.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.44 by $2.01. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 324.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.00) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc will post 20.47 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMR. B. Riley upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $143.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.
About Alpha Metallurgical Resources (Get Rating)
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alpha Metallurgical Resources (AMR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.