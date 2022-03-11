Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR) CAO Roger Lee Nicholson Sells 16,152 Shares

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 16,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.49, for a total transaction of $1,930,002.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock traded down $3.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.73. 699,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,824. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.13. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $137.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.30.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The energy company reported $13.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.44 by $2.01. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 324.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.00) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc will post 20.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,497 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $103,755,000 after buying an additional 304,641 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,089 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,721,000 after buying an additional 500,898 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 9.1% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 897,017 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,662,000 after buying an additional 75,082 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. boosted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 427,175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,079,000 after buying an additional 198,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 38.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 338,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,854,000 after buying an additional 94,800 shares in the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMR. B. Riley upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $143.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources (Get Rating)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

